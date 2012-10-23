UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates in third quarter

* Profit 588.9 mln reais vs 578.8 mln reais poll
* EBITDA jumps on annual, sequential bases
SAO PAULO Oct 23 Cielo SA, Brazil's
largest card payment processor, posted third-quarter net income
that beat analysts' estimates, as a tumble in debt-servicing
costs helped offset the impact of rising sales, administrative
and general expenses.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 588.9 million reais
($290 million) in the quarter, up 7.3 percent from the prior
quarter, according to a securities filing. The result came in
higher than the 578.8 million reais in profit predicted in a
Reuters poll of five analysts.
Cielo's profit rose 28.7 percent from 457.6 million reais in
the year-earlier period, the filing said.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, climbed 11 percent to 782.5 million reais from the
previous quarter. Financial expenses dropped sharply in the
quarter, while revenue rose at a slightly slower pace than costs
and expenses.
On an annual basis, EBITDA surged 32 percent, because of a
jump in revenue from the clearing of card transactions and
equipment rental.