UPDATE 2-Cielo expects tougher competition driving Brazil card fees down

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, April 29 The cost of processing card
transactions in Brazil will decline in coming quarters as firms
in the industry wrestle for market share in a shrinking economy,
the top executive at Cielo SA said on Wednesday.
A decline in so-called MDRs, or the net fee that Cielo and
other payment processors charge retailers to settle card
transactions, is "the natural by-product of the current
scenario," Chief Executive Officer Rômulo Dias said in a
conference call to discuss first-quarter results.
While Dias declined to elaborate on the extent of the
decline, he said Cielo will limit the impact of lower MDRs with
other segments. His remarks underscore a two-year drive to make
Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, less dependent
on card processing and more on technology and services.
Profit at Cielo jumped in the first quarter as transaction
volumes and prepayment of receivables stood resilient despite
weakening business activity. Cielo earned 926.2 million reais
($314 million) last quarter, up 15 percent both on a quarterly
and annual basis, respectively.
Shares of Cielo gained 3 percent, reflecting optimism that a
recession may have a meager impact on earnings, unlike other
financial companies such as banks.
Net revenue, which included the implementation of a joint
venture to develop Banco do Brasil SA's OuroCard Arranjo card
processing business, surged 10.5 percent on a quarterly basis.
Gross income from receivables prepayment also rose in the wake
of rising borrowing costs, while sales, general and
administrative expenses tumbled 20 percent in the period.
"We like the resilience, structural growth of plastic, the
diversification of revenues ... and have a positive view" on the
joint venture, said Frederic de Mariz, an analyst with UBS
Securities.
Transaction volumes rose on an annual basis, but
unsurprisingly fell from the prior quarter, which is usually the
strongest every year. Lower MDRs might have prevented Cielo's
revenue from faring better in some segments, yet equipment
rentals helped offset declines.
Costs surged almost 50 percent in the quarter. In the first
quarter, costs per transaction hit 0.52 reais, slightly above
guidance between 0.48 reais and 0.51 reais for the year, CEO
Dias said. He said unit costs will fall within that range in
coming quarters.
($1 = 2.945 Brazilian reais)
