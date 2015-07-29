UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimate as revenue surprises

(Rewrites throughout to add details, poll comparisons)
SAO PAULO, July 29 Profit at Cielo SA
, Brazil's largest card payment processor, fared
better than expected in the second quarter, after income from
receivables prepayment and better pricing helped propel revenue.
Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo earned net income of
907.6 million reais ($273 million) last quarter, more than the
880 million reais forecast in a Reuters poll. Profit jumped an
annual 14 percent but fell 2 percent from the prior quarter,
according to a statement late on Wednesday.
Higher merchant discount rates and increased processing
activity at the so-called Cateno joint venture with shareholder
Banco do Brasil SA helped offset slower debit and
credit card transaction volumes in the quarter. Net revenue
soared 52 percent to 2.80 billion reais, yet below the poll's
estimate of 2.81 billion reais for the quarter.
For the first time, Cielo's quarterly financial statements
fully consolidated Cateno. Income from prepayment of receivables
rose 35 percent, about twice the increase forecast in the poll,
after domestic borrowing costs climbed.
Excluding Cateno's results, which started operations earlier
in the year, profit attributed to the company's shareholders was
956.6 million reais. Management led by Chief Executive Officer
Rômulo Dias will discuss quarterly results at a conference call
on Thursday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profits known as EBITDA,
soared 42 percent on an annual basis to 1.356 billion reais,
beating the poll's estimate of 1.34 billion reais. The so-called
EBITDA margin slipped to 48.5 percent of revenue, in line with
the poll.
($1 = 3.3262 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Grant McCool)