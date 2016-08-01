Brazil's Cielo narrowly tops profit estimates as transactions grow

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
SAO PAULO Aug 1 Cielo SA posted second-quarter net income of 989 million reais ($303 million), slightly above a consensus estimate of 978 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters, as transaction volumes for Brazil's No. 1 credit card processor grew despite the harshest recession in decades.
In a securities filing, Baruari, Brazil-based Cielo said earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, known as EBITDA, totaled 1.35 billion reais last quarter, down 0.5 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.
The figure was below the average consensus estimate of 1.65 billion reais, as operating expenses rose 16 percent over the same period last year. ($1 = 3.2615 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano, editing by G Crosse)
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.