UPDATE 2-Brazil's Cielo misses profit estimates as costs, expenses rise

SAO PAULO Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest
payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates
after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and
transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's
harshest recession on record.
Net income at Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo reached
1.064 billion reais ($340 million) last quarter, up 1.2 percent
from the prior three months. The result was below a consensus
estimate of 1.14 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
The numbers show how Cielo has struggled to sustain robust
volume growth as Brazilian consumers and companies spend less
and growing competition drives payment-processing fees lower.
Receivable prepayment income, which fueled record profit last
year, also began to feel the pinch of declining borrowing costs.
"We expect a slightly negative market reaction, as headwinds
remain," said Frederic de Mariz, an analyst with UBS Securities.
Chief Executive Eduardo Campozana Gouveia has focused on
strict expense controls to stem the impact of aggressive
competition and changes to Brazil's payment industry rules. Cost
and expense growth and capital spending targets were met last
year, a sign budget discipline paid off.
Management will discuss results at a conference call with
investors on Tuesday.
Net revenue rose 1.9 percent to 3.120 billion reais from the
prior quarter, while the cost of rendered services plus
operational expenses climbed a combined 2.4 percent in the same
period. Financial expenses fell 7 percent in the quarter.
A widely followed ratio of cost performance remained stable
at 41 percent of income in the fourth quarter. Financial
transaction volumes for credit cards slipped 0.9 percent in the
quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA,
rose 1 percent to 1.395 billion reais, near an all-time high,
although well below the consensus estimate of 1.656 billion
reais.
Cielo's income from prepayment of receivables, a key source
of revenue for retailers and other companies that accept
payments with cards, dropped 3.1 percent last quarter - more
than expectations. Central bank policymakers have cut interest
rates for three straight times since late last year to revive
the struggling economy.
Such moves usually affect receivable prepayment income,
which is pegged to market interest rates.
Shares fell 3.3 percent to 26.72 reais on Monday, extending
losses to 3.8 percent this year.
($1 = 3.1255 reais)
