UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo misses profit, unit costs estimate amid downturn

(Adds details on quarterly performance throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 1 Cielo SA, Brazil's
No. 1 card payment processor, missed fourth-quarter profit and
transaction cost estimates, after a jump in operating expenses
during the year-end holiday season more than offset robust
receivables prepayment and card processing revenues.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 899.17 million
reais ($227 million) in net income last quarter, down 2.1
percent from the third quarter, according to a Monday securities
filing. A Reuters poll of analysts expected profit of 954
million reais.
A weaker Brazilian currency that fanned costs at Cielo's
U.S. unit and higher maintenance and marketing expenses drove
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to
their lowest in three quarters. Cielo missed a goal for costs
per transaction of 0.49 reais to 0.51 reais last year,
underscoring the problems facing Chief Executive Officer Rômulo
Dias to attain more efficiency.
Volume growth for credit card transactions slowed last
quarter while cost growth outpaced revenue growth for the third
time in six quarters. Net revenue rose 4.8 percent on a
quarterly basis, below the poll's 6.9 percent forecast, while
costs rose 8.6 percent.
Income from prepayment of receivables topped estimates,
rising 9.2 percent last quarter. To reduce Cielo's increasing
dependence on receivables discounting, which rose to a record 70
percent of profit in the quarter, Dias is focusing on growth at
processing joint venture Cateno and grabbing additional market
share from aggressive rivals.
Unit costs, or costs per transaction, ended the quarter at
0.54 reais. Clearer cost-reduction goals, like disclosing growth
range targets instead of the unit cost ratio, are key to
reinstill confidence in Cielo's stock, which is down 9 percent
in the past three months, according to Victor Schabbel, an
analyst with Credit Suisse Securities.
EBITDA, as the most widely watched gauge of operational
profit is known, fell 2.3 percent in the quarter, compared with
the poll's 7.4 percent increase forecast. EBITDA ended the
quarter at 1.329 billion reais, the lowest since the first three
months of last year.
Higher taxes also weighed down net income in the quarter.
Management led by Dias will discuss results with investors at a
conference call early on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.9609 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by
Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)