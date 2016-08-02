Brazil's Cielo raises estimates for costs, expenses on volume growth

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Cielo SA raised estimates on
cost and expense growth for this year, reflecting resilient
transaction volumes for Brazil's largest card payment processor
in spite of the nation's harshest recession in over eight
decades.
In a statement late on Monday, Cielo said cost
and expense growth would range between 6 percent and 8 percent
this year, compared with a previous guidance range between 4
percent and 6 percent.
Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo also expects transaction volumes
on debit and credit card usage in Brazil to grow between 7
percent and 9 percent this year, faster than previously
expected. Capital spending estimates were raised to about 450
million reais ($138 million) from 400 million reais previously.
According to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the
decision followed "uninspiring" second-quarter results at
Brazil's largest card payment processor. Cielo narrowly topped
profit estimates on Monday as transaction volumes grew despite a
harsh recession.
Cost and expense growth estimates replaced a prior estimate
of unit costs, or per transaction, as guidance for management
efforts to control expenditures. Sales, general and
administrative expenses jumped about 21 percent on an annual
basis due to a costlier payroll and the launch of a new product,
Goldman Sachs analysts led by Marcelo Cintra said in a client
note.
($1 = 3.2608 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)