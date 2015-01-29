UPDATE 1-Cielo says card joint venture will help earnings within 9 months

(Adds details on guidance, earnings performance, CEO comments
throughout)
SAO PAULO Jan 29 Cielo SA's card
processing joint venture should start adding to its
earnings-per-share within the next nine months, Chief Executive
Officer Rômulo Dias said on Thursday.
The 11.6 billion real ($4.4 billion) venture to develop the
Arranjo Ourocard card product with shareholder Banco do Brasil
SA will render over 1 billion reais in annual brand fees
payable, Dias said in a conference call to discuss Cielo's
fourth-quarter results. Cielo owns 70 percent of the venture.
Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, is doubling
down on the venture in an effort to overcome the impact of the
country's stagnant economy. With incumbents and new players
seeking to grab market share, the company hopes cost controls
and its comparative advantages over competitors will protect its
position in the $400 billion-a-year card payment market.
Cielo set a target of 0.49 reais to 0.51 reais in costs per
transaction at the company's Brazilian operations this year,
down from about 0.54 reais last year, Dias added.
Non-recurring costs associated with the establishment of the
venture, which was announced in November, have already been
booked except for some legal advisory and debt issuance fees, he
noted. About 34 million reais worth of one-time expenses related
to the venture were already booked in the fourth quarter.
Dias expects growth in card transaction volumes in Brazil of
between 11 percent and 13 percent this year. Financial volumes
should also feel the pinch of accelerating inflation, a tougher
job market and a widespread economic downturn, he added.
Cielo missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday as
expenses spiked and transaction volume growth began to show the
impact of weak consumer confidence in Latin America's largest
economy. Net income totaled 805.6 million reais ($312.8 million)
in the quarter, below the 820 million reais estimate in a
Reuters poll of six analysts.
Cielo's shares gained 2.7 percent to 40.15 reais on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)