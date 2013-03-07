版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Ciena jumps in premarket after Q1 results, outlook

NEW YORK, March 7 Ciena Corp : * Jumps 9.8 percent to $16.40 in premarket after Q1 results, outlook
