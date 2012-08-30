版本:
2012年 8月 30日

BRIEF-Ciena drops in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

NEW YORK Aug 30 Ciena Corp : * Drops 10.5 percentto $14.97 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

