公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Ciena down in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

NEW YORK Dec 13 Ciena Corp : * Down 3.7 percent to $15 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

