UPDATE 2-Ciena assures Thai impact minimal, shrs rise

* Q4 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.06
* Q4 rev $455.5 mln vs est $450.2 mln
* Sees Q1 rev $435 mln to $455 mln vs est $454.3 mln
* Shrs up 10 pct
Dec 8 Network gear maker Ciena Corp
posted a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and
forecast first-quarter revenue largely below estimates, but its
assurances that the impact from the Thailand floods would be
minimal sent its shares up 10 percent.
The impact of the Thailand floods would likely be lesser
than $10 million in the first quarter, even though the company
suffered some disruption in the supply chain, Ciena's Chief
Financial Officer James Moylan said in a conference call with
analysts.
The company, which makes switches that are used by telecom
service providers and data center operators to manage voice and
data transfer on their networks, also said that its 2011 backlog
grew $100 million on strong order flows and expects this to
continue in 2012.
For the first quarter, the company, which counts AT&T
and Verizon among its top customers, forecast revenue of
$435-$455 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting
first-quarter revenue of $454.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss for the period ended Oct. 31 narrowed to $22.3
million, or 23 cents a share, from a loss of $80.3 million, or
86 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company
earned 3 cents a share.
Ciena's shares, which have halved in the past 6 months, were
trading up about 4 percent at 12.38 in late morning trade on the
Nasdaq. They had touched a high of $13.12 earlier in the
session.
The broader S&P communications index, which
includes Ciena and its rivals Juniper Networks <JNPR.N > and
Alcatel-Lucent < ALUA.PA >, was down 0.92 points at
103.89.