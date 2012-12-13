版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 20:08 BJT

Ciena's quarterly loss widens

Dec 13 Network equipment maker Ciena Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as revenue from the packet optical-transport and packet-optical switching businesses fell.

Net loss widened to $38.8 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $22.3 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $465.5 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐