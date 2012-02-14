CI Financial buys into hedge fund Lawrence Park

* Does not disclose size of stake in LP Capital Partners
* Plans investment in LP Credit Strategies Fund in March
* Has said it is seeking small, tuck-in acquisitions
TORONTO, Feb 14 CI Financial, one of
Canada's largest investment fund companies, said on Tuesday it
has agreed to buy a minority stake in Lawrence Park Capital
Partners, a hedge fund manager focused on the fixed income
market.
The acquisition follows on pledges made in recent months by
CI to seek small "tuck-in" acquisitions to add to its
institutional business's distribution network in Canada and the
United States.
CI, Canada's third-largest investment fund company with
about C$93.2 billion in assets under management, also said it
would make a significant investment in Toronto-based Lawrence
Park Capital Partners' inaugural Credit Strategies Fund, which
will be launched in March.
It did not disclose the size of the investments at Lawrence
Park. CI Chief Executive Stephen MacPhail said the deal was part
of a search for growth opportunities.
"In Lawrence Park, we have identified an exceptional
opportunity for growth and a firm that can benefit from CI's
support," he said. "The portfolio managers ... have used their
talent and extensive experience in the income markets to develop
a credit-focused fund that is unique in the Canadian
marketplace."
In an interview with Reuters in September, MacPhail said CI
would pursue small deals that complement its global money
management operations, or provide additional distribution for
its institutional business, rather than trying to build anything
from scratch.
CI's assets include mutual, segregated, and hedge funds,
separately managed accounts, structured products, pooled assets,
and assets under administration.