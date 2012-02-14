CI Financial buys into hedge fund Lawrence Park

* Does not disclose size of stake in LP Capital Partners

* Plans investment in LP Credit Strategies Fund in March

* Has said it is seeking small, tuck-in acquisitions

TORONTO, Feb 14 CI Financial, one of Canada's largest investment fund companies, said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a minority stake in Lawrence Park Capital Partners, a hedge fund manager focused on the fixed income market.

The acquisition follows on pledges made in recent months by CI to seek small "tuck-in" acquisitions to add to its institutional business's distribution network in Canada and the United States.

CI, Canada's third-largest investment fund company with about C$93.2 billion in assets under management, also said it would make a significant investment in Toronto-based Lawrence Park Capital Partners' inaugural Credit Strategies Fund, which will be launched in March.

It did not disclose the size of the investments at Lawrence Park. CI Chief Executive Stephen MacPhail said the deal was part of a search for growth opportunities.

"In Lawrence Park, we have identified an exceptional opportunity for growth and a firm that can benefit from CI's support," he said. "The portfolio managers ... have used their talent and extensive experience in the income markets to develop a credit-focused fund that is unique in the Canadian marketplace."

In an interview with Reuters in September, MacPhail said CI would pursue small deals that complement its global money management operations, or provide additional distribution for its institutional business, rather than trying to build anything from scratch.

CI's assets include mutual, segregated, and hedge funds, separately managed accounts, structured products, pooled assets, and assets under administration.