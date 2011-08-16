UPDATE 3-Cigarette makers sue FDA over new labeling rules

* First Amendment violation alleged
* Graphic labels, ads set to take effect in Sept. 2012
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Four big cigarette makers sued
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking to void as
unconstitutional new graphic labels and advertising that warn
consumers about the risks of smoking and induce them to quit.
The lawsuit by Reynolds American Inc's (RAI.N) R.J. Reynolds
unit, Lorillard Inc LO.N, Liggett Group LLC and Commonwealth
Brands Inc, owned by Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group Plc IMT.L,
said the warnings required no later than Sept. 22, 2012 would
force cigarette makers to "engage in anti-smoking advocacy" on the
government's behalf.
They said this violates their free speech rights under the
First Amendment, according to a complaint filed Tuesday with the
U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
"The notion that the government can require those who
manufacture a lawful product to emblazon half of its package with
pictures and words admittedly drafted to persuade the public not
to purchase that product cannot withstand constitutional
scrutiny," said Floyd Abrams, a prominent First Amendment
specialist representing the cigarette makers, in a statement.
An FDA spokeswoman declined to comment, citing an agency
policy not to discuss pending litigation.
The 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act
requires color warnings covering the top half of the front and
back panels of cigarette packages, and the top 20 percent of
printed advertising.
Dead bodies, diseased lungs and rotting teeth are among the
images expected to appear, in the first change to U.S.
cigarette warnings in 25 years.
Reynolds' brands include Camel, Winston and Kool; Lorillard
brands include Newport and True; Commonwealth brands include
Davidoff, and Liggett brands include Eve.
KNOWING THE RISKS
The cigarette companies are the largest in the United
States other than Altria Group Inc (MO.N), whose brands include
Marlboro and which is not part of the case. Altria had
previously supported the 2009 law.
"Certain provisions of the final rule raise constitutional
concerns," Altria spokesman Bill Phelps said. "We continue to
work constructively with the FDA, and reserve our rights and
options to protect the company."
A smaller cigarette maker, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co, is
also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, which also seeks to delay
enforcement of other parts of the tobacco law.
Kathleen Sebelius, Secretary of the Department of Health &
Human Services, in June said the new warnings would ensure that
"every person who picks up a pack of cigarettes is going to
know exactly what risks they are taking." [ID:nN1E75K04A]
She said the goal was to stop children from starting to
smoke, and to give adult smokers a new incentive to quit.
"MINI-BILLBOARD"
But in their complaint, the cigarette companies said the
labels illegally force them to make consumers "depressed,
discouraged and afraid" to buy cigarettes, and turn each
package into a "mini-billboard" for the government.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, about 46 million U.S. adults, or 20.6 percent,
smoke cigarettes, but there has been little change in the
percentage since 2004.
More than 221,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed
with lung cancer in 2011, according to the American Cancer
Society. [ID:nN17283205] Tobacco is expected to kill nearly 6
million people worldwide in 2011, including 600,000 nonsmokers,
the World Health Organization said in May. [ID:nLDE74T0AU]
The case is R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co et al v. FDA, U.S.
District Court, District of Columbia, No. 11-01482.
