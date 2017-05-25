Anthem battle behind it, Cigna gives stock to 40,000 workers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 25 Cigna Corp, which
recently won court approval to break off its failed deal with
Anthem Inc, on Thursday said it would give its more
than 40,000 employees five Cigna shares each and expand its paid
leave, as it embarks on its next phase of growth.
"It's meant to be a reinforcement of all of us as owners,"
Cigna Chief Executive Officer David Cordani said in an
interview. Cigna shares were trading near a 52-week high at
about $163.24 on Thursday.
Cordani said that the benefit awards, which amount to $35
million to $40 million, come as the company moves to the next
phase of its growth strategy. He said the company has grown its
employee base by 10 percent over the last year.
Cigna, which sells commercial health insurance in the U.S.
and overseas and provides U.S. government-paid plans, agreed to
be bought by Anthem nearly two years ago. After the U.S. Justice
Department sued to stop that deal last summer, it disagreed with
Anthem on pushing forward and has spent the past year in court
battles.
Cigna and Anthem are still in court over the $1.8 billion
break-up fee that Cigna says it is entitled to. Anthem is
fighting the payout.
Cigna said it plans to extend paid paternity and adoption
leave to four weeks and offer up to four weeks of paid leave for
employees caring for others including to support child bonding
and ill family members.
Cordani said Cigna also is starting a sabbatical program in
which 12 employees a year can receive a paid one-to-three month
fellowship and up to a $20,000 stipend to support a community
work project.
Cigna said that the post-Anthem path forward involves
growing its existing businesses, which include government paid
plans such as Medicare Advantage and drug benefits for older
people, and its primary business of managing benefits for
corporations both in the United States and overseas.
The company also has more than 350,000 members in individual
health plans. Plans that comply with the terms set out by the
Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, account for most of
those. Cordani said the company is still deciding how it will
proceed regarding selling Obamacare plans in 2018. Currently, it
sells those plans in seven states.
Insurers are trying to design plans and price premiums for
2018, but generally say it is difficult because Republicans have
vowed to repeal and replace the law but have not agreed on how
to do so or how to manage the years of transition until new laws
are passed.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr)