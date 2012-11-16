版本:
BRIEF-Cigna sees 2013 adjusted EPS $5.80 to $6.25

Nov 16 Cigna Corp : * Says sees 2013 adjusted EPS $5.80 to $6.25 * Says sees 2013 revs $31.5 billion to $32.5 billion * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 earnings per share view $6.32, revenue view

$29.28 billion

