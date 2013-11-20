版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Cigna to hire about 150 employees in Pittsburgh

Nov 20 Cigna Corp : * To hire in Pittsburgh * Recruiting for approximately 150 new employees in the Pittsburgh area to join

health care customer service team * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
