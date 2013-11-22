版本:
BRIEF-Cigna to reaffirm projected full year 2013 adj income from operations

Nov 22 Cigna Corp : * Says to reaffirm projected full year 2013 consolidated adjusted income from

operations of $1.9 billion to $1.96 billion * Says expect to reaffirm the company's expectations for 2014 - SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
