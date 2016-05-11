Cigna makes deals with Amgen, Sanofi for pricey cholesterol drugs

NEW YORK May 11 Cigna Corp signed deals that will pay the makers of Repatha and Praluent, two powerful but pricey cholesterol lowering treatments, based on how well their customers respond to the medicines, the health insurer said on Wednesday.

The treatments hit the market last year with a list price of more than $14,000 per year. They were approved for patients who are not able to adequately control "bad cholesterol" with statins, the most commonly prescribed drugs for cholesterol. Statins typically cost only hundreds of dollars a year.

Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals make Praluent and Amgen Inc makes Repatha.