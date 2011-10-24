UPDATE 5-Cigna to buy Medicare co HealthSpring for $3.8 bln

* HealthSpring to get $55/share, a 37 percent premium
* Cigna to issue new equity to cover 20 pct of price
* HealthSpring shares rise 33.7 pct; Cigna up 1.4 pct
* Humana, WellCare, Universal American shares rise
* SXC shares tumble on threat of losing customer
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 24 Health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) will
buy HealthSpring Inc HS.N for $3.8 billion to jump-start its
business selling Medicare plans as more elderly Americans
become eligible for the U.S. government program.
Medicare is an enticing market for U.S. health insurers,
even as Congress weighs cuts to the program to rein in the
country's debt.
In particular, the entry of the postwar baby boom
generation into retirement is expected to swell the ranks of
privately run Medicare Advantage plans, which now account for
25 percent of Medicare enrollment, compared with 75 percent for
government-run plans. Medicare beneficiaries can choose to
receive their benefits through private health insurance plans.
"The expectation is that that 25 percent rate will
increase," Jefferies & Co analyst David Windley said. "There's
some increasing view that the political pendulum has swung in
favor of Medicare Advantage plans in recognition that they are
the one group out there doing something to reduce Medicare
costs."
Wedbush Securities analyst Sarah James projects private
insurance plans could comprise about half of Medicare over the
next five years.
Medicare contractors receive payments from the government
and then market their plans directly to seniors. Compared to
government-run plans, they have narrower networks of physicians
that allow them to keep their costs lower. The companies also
try to limit medical claims by driving members to seek
preventive care so they avoid costly hospitalizations.
"The basic proposition to the beneficiary has always been
... by going into a narrower network, we will provide you with
richer benefits," said John Gorman, head of the Gorman Health
Group, a consulting firm focused on government-sponsored
plans.
UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and Humana Inc (HUM.N) are
the largest private players in Medicare Advantage, with 2.2
million and 1.6 million members respectively. Large insurers
WellPoint Inc WLP.N and Aetna Inc (AET.N) have also struck
deals to expand their presence in Medicare, but Cigna's
purchase of HealthSpring is by far the biggest single bet.
(For a graphic on major health insurance deals, see:
link.reuters.com/sak64s.)
HealthSpring has about 340,000 Medicare Advantage members
in 11 states and the District of Columbia, making it the
sixth-biggest player, according to Susquehanna Financial Group
analyst Chris Rigg. Cigna has 46,000 Medicare Advantage
members. HealthSpring also has more than 800,000 enrollees in
stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plans.
CIGNA CEO MOVES TO DIVERSIFY
The deal represents a major diversification for Cigna and
the most significant move by Chief Executive David Cordani
since he took the helm nearly two years ago. Cigna had focused
its U.S. health insurance plans on businesses, though Cordani
sought more international expansion.
While overall merger activity has slowed in the last few
months, transactions such as the HealthSpring buy are happening
as companies look to expand into new businesses or cut costs.
Recent deals include Kinder Morgan's (KMI.N) $21 billion
deal for El Paso Corp EP.N and Google's (GOOG.O) planned
$12.5 billion buy of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N).
Cigna plans to buy HealthSpring for $55 a share, a 37
percent premium over Friday's closing price, the companies said
in a statement on Monday. HealthSpring shares closed up 33.7
percent at $53.71, while Cigna rose 1.4 percent to $45.34.
Cigna said it would issue new equity to cover about 20
percent of the purchase price, with the rest funded by
additional debt and cash. It expects the deal to add to its
earnings per share in the first full year of operations.
Shares of other health insurers that specialize in Medicare
rose after the deal was announced. Humana rose 4.7 percent,
Universal American Corp (UAM.N) gained 3.9 percent, and
WellCare Health Plans (WCG.N) jumped 8.8 percent.
"There are still a few larger plans in the industry that
want to become bigger Medicare players, and the number of plans
out there ... with more than 50,000 lives is relatively small,"
Citigroup analyst Carl McDonald said in a research note.
Shares of Canadian pharmacy benefit manager SXC Health
Solutions Corp SXC.TO, which counts HealthSpring as a major
client, fell 23 percent on fears the business may go to Cigna.
Investors have expected consolidation in the health
insurance industry as a U.S. healthcare overhaul enacted last
year squeezes smaller companies and creates incentives for
larger companies to take advantage of scale.
The lack of major deals to date may stem from concerns that
the Obama administration and state insurance regulators could
push back against transactions that threaten competition or
drive premiums higher.
Asked whether the HealthSpring deal would face regulatory
hurdles, Cordani told reporters on a conference call that it
was a "segment expansion" into an area where the company is not
a large player and therefore should not meet opposition.
"It's not a scale-based consolidation," Cordani said.
"We're obviously aware of the environment around scale-based
consolidation."
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2012.
MEDICARE MORE VALUABLE
The deal values HealthSpring at a "relatively rich" $3,200
per member, compared with the current industry average of about
$869, Wells Fargo analyst Peter Costa said.
Medicare Advantage members bring in about three times as
much revenue as commercial members, according to Susquehanna's
Rigg. Because Medicare members are older, they typically have
more need to see doctors and pay higher premiums than younger
people who receive insurance through their employers.
"The person who is 70 years old uses a lot more
healthcare," Rigg said. "It's lower margins, but higher overall
dollars."
Profit margins for Medicare Advantage plans tend to range
from 3 percent to 5 percent, Gorman said.
HealthSpring's management, headed by CEO Herb Fritch, will
now lead Cigna's Medicare expansion.
Separately, Cigna raised its forecast for 2011 adjusted
earnings to a range of $5.05 to $5.30 per share from a previous
view of $4.95 to $5.25.
Cigna's financial adviser is Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and its
legal adviser is Davis Polk. Moelis & Co advised on the deal
financing. Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N) was the financial adviser
to HealthSpring, whose legal advisers were Skadden, Arps,
Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Bass, Berry & Sims Plc.
