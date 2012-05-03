版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 18:19 BJT

Cigna first-quarter profit falls

May 3 Insurer Cigna Corp posted a decline in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as earnings slipped in its segment offering disability and life coverage policies. Net income fell to $371 million, or $1.28 per share, from $413 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

