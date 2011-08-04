UPDATE 4-Cigna raises forecast as profit beats Street

* Q2 EPS $1.53 vs Street view $1.29

* Sees 2011 EPS $4.95-$5.25, up from $4.65-$5 previously

* Cigna shares slip 0.6 pct as broader market declines (Adds CEO comments, share move, Health Net results)

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Cigna Corp (CI.N) posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on strength in its main U.S. healthcare plans, and the insurer raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Several analysts described Cigna's new 2011 forecast range -- which incorporates Wall Street's target -- as conservative. Cigna shares were off 0.6 percent in morning trading, outperforming a more than 2 percent decline for the broader S&P 500 index .SPX.

"We expect there is still modest conservatism in operating earnings guidance ... and see opportunities for the company to further 'beat and raise' numbers as the year progresses," Sanford Bernstein analyst Ana Gupte said in a research note.

Cigna's results close the quarterly reporting period for large health insurers. Most of the companies topped Wall Street expectations, but not to the extent as in the first quarter.

Shares of insurer Health Net Inc HNT.N, whose plans are focused in the western United States, fell more than 7 percent as a key measure of medical cost trends came in worse than some analyst projected, despite the company reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Investor enthusiasm for health insurers, whose shares have outperformed the broader market this year, was tempered this week by the debt-ceiling deal reached in Washington, which sparked worry about future cuts to the Medicare program for the elderly.

Cigna, which has less exposure to Medicare than most of its rivals, said second-quarter net income was $408 million, or $1.50 per share, up from $294 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings of $1.53 per share topped analysts' average estimate by 24 cents, or about 19 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue edged up 3 percent to $5.51 billion.

Profit rose 13 percent in Cigna's main U.S. healthcare business. Its plans for employers tend to focus on administrative services rather than assume full insurance risk.

The health insurance industry has benefited from lower claims due to Americans avoiding doctor visits and medical procedures amid the weak economy.

Cigna's healthcare earnings of $280 million were 22 percent ahead of the estimate from Leerink Swann analyst Jason Gurda.

GROWING OUTSIDE THE U.S.

Profit in Cigna's international business increased 16 percent. While revenue in the division soared 36 percent, the company said that was offset by investments in the business and high claims in its plans serving employees who work abroad, known as expatriate benefits.

Cigna Chief Executive David Cordani is putting emphasis on growing the international business, which includes policies sold to individuals, especially in Korea and elsewhere in Asia.

International segment profit was slightly below the estimate of Wells Fargo analyst Peter Costa, although other analysts said the segment was an outperformer.

"We believe increasingly investors are looking for outperformance from International at Cigna rather than just healthcare," Costa said in a research note.

Even excluding revenue gained through its acquisition of expatriate benefits company Vanbreda, revenue in the international segment grew by more than 20 percent, Cordani told Reuters in an interview.

"Both of those businesses are growing very handsomely," Cordani said of the expatriate and individual policy plans.

Cigna's international investments involve plans to enter Turkey and India, as well as to develop new insurance products and ways to sell and distribute the policies, Cordani said.

Corporations that are growing outside their home territories will drive Cigna's growth in expatriate benefits next year, he said, while the company will also benefit from demographic changes.

"What will drive us in 2012 is really the underlying forces of a rapidly growing middle class in our targeted countries who therefore have an increasing demand for the services we offer," Cordani said.

Cigna forecast 2011 earnings of $4.95 to $5.25 per share, excluding special items. It previously forecast $4.65 to $5. Analysts have been looking for $5.07.

The top of Cigna's forecast is actually 5 to 10 cents higher, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch, if share buybacks expected in the 2011 second half are included. He said Cigna excludes such repurchases from its outlook. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman and John Wallace)