UPDATE 2-Cigna's 2017 growth may include Medicare Advantage acquisitions

(Adds CEO comments)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief
Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the
company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in
2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including
Medicare Advantage for older people.
Cordani, speaking during the company's first meeting with
investors since its deal to be bought by Anthem Inc
officially broke off last month, also said the company would do
at least $2 billion in share buybacks this year and set a target
of $16 in earnings per share for 2021.
He said M&A areas that the No. 5 health insurer is
considering also include growing internationally and building
out its pharmacy and physician-related businesses, its retail
capabilities and its government risk-based insurance programs.
Cigna has a pharmacy management business that it is looking
to expand both internally and through acquisitions, Cordani
said.
But the most attention regarding Cigna's M&A prospects on
Wednesday was around rival Humana Inc, where Medicare
Advantage accounts for two-thirds of revenue.
Several Wall Street analysts have recently written research
notes about the merits of Cigna buying Humana, a deal they said
had been under consideration before the Anthem deal was made two
years ago.
When an investor asked if Cigna was as interested now in
building its Medicare Advantage business as it was two years
ago, Cordani confirmed that was the case.
In an interview, Cordani declined to discuss the possibility
that the company is interested in buying Humana or give a size
or timing for any acquisitions.
"We tend not to get too fixated on the headlines," Cordani
said. The company considers deals based on if they create value
for shareholders and moves ahead if they do, he said.
Shares of Cigna were up 0.2 percent and Humana gained 1.2
percent in afternoon trading.
OBAMACARE INDIVIDUAL MARKETS
Cordani said Cigna has filed premium rates to stay in the
same seven states where it now offers Obamacare individual plans
for 2018, but that the company is waiting to make a final
decision about its participation.
Republicans and U.S. President Donald Trump have pledged to
repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Insurers deciding about participation must submit rates to
HealthCare.gov by the end of Wednesday, but can withdraw as late
as September.
Cigna's decision depends on new government rules or
regulations for insurance or legislation, including whether the
government will continue to fund the cost-sharing subsidies that
affect individuals' out-of-pocket payments, it said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)