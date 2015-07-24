CORRECTED-Anthem locks in bank financing for Cigna purchase

(Corrects Anthem's ratings in third graph)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, July 24 (IFR) - US health insurer Anthem said on
Friday it had locked in committed financing from Bank of
America, Credit Suisse and UBS to pay for its acquisition of
rival Cigna Corp in a deal valued at US$54.2bn.
Anthem expects its debt-to capital ratio to be around 49%
following the close of the transaction, and aims to reduce that
to the low 40% range within 24 months.
"(We) are committed to retaining investment grade ratings,"
said the company, which carries domestic senior unsecured
ratings of Baa2/A/BBB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Morgan Stanley was the financial advisor for Cigna.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)