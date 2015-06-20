Anthem offers $184 per share for Cigna, CEO role holds up deal

NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc
said on Saturday it had offered $184 per share in cash
and stock for smaller rival Cigna Corp but a deal was
being held up in part over what role Cigna's CEO would have in a
merged company.
Anthem, the second largest health insurer in the United
States, said in a statement the deal had an enterprise value of
$54 billion enterprise value and that it had made four offers
for Cigna in June.
The statement included a letter to Cigna's board in which
Anthem said it had raised the offer to $184 per share in
response to Cigna's requests, but that it could not guarantee
the CEO role would eventually go to Cigna CEO David Cordani.
Cigna spokesman Jon Sandberg declined to comment.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by David Clarke)