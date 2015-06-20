UPDATE 4-Anthem offers $47 bln for Cigna as insurers race for a deal

(Adds consolidation to lead, headline)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc
said on Saturday it had offered $47 billion in cash and
stock for smaller rival Cigna Corp, signaling a pick-up
in the industry's long-awaited consolidation.
The biggest U.S. health insurers are seeking acquisitions to
boost membership in government-paid healthcare plans and the
employer-based insurance that is Cigna's specialty. Being bigger
can help them negotiate better prices and improved networks of
doctors, they said.
Anthem's offer comes as Cigna, as well as insurer Aetna Inc
, are participating in an auction to acquire another
rival, Humana Inc, according to a person familiar with
the matter, who asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Humana was first reported to be
considering a sale in May.
Humana declined to comment. Aetna was not immediately
available for comment. Cigna declined to comment on the Humana
auction or the Anthem offer.
Anthem, the second largest U.S. health insurer, said in a
statement it had made four offers for Cigna in June, but that
the deal was stalled over Cigna Chief Executive David Cordani's
role in the merged company. The Wall Street Journal first
reported on the rejected offers last week.
In a letter published as part of the company's statement on
Saturday, Anthem detailed its weeks-long attempts to reach a
deal with Cigna, including the steps by which it raised its
offer to $184 per share. Based on that price and 257,370,000
shares outstanding, the deal is worth about $47 billion.
Cigna shares closed on Friday at $155.26, down $1.15 or 0.7
percent, making the $184 offer a premium of about 18 percent.
The offer consists of 68.6 percent cash and 31.4 percent stock.
CEO Joseph Swedish wrote that the company did not think
investors supported Cigna's rejection of the deal because of
Anthem's refusal to guarantee that the CEO role would eventually
go to Cordani. The letter also said Cigna had refused to sign a
two-week standstill agreement with Anthem that would prevent
both sides from having other deal talks.
A combined Cigna and Anthem would have 53 million customers
in commercial, government, consumer and other kinds of health
insurance plans. Anthem, which offers Blue Cross Blue Shield
plans in 14 states, said the purchase would boost earnings more
than 10 percent in the first year and double that in the second
year.
DEAL MAKING
The deal making comes as insurance companies have adjusted
to the major changes introduced by President Barack Obama's
national healthcare reform law, which has created new kinds of
insurance, cut government payments for medical services and
introduced new healthcare taxes.
The news broke in May that Humana, which specializes in
Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the disabled, was
considering selling itself, a source familiar with the matter
said.
The Wall Street Journal last month reported that Aetna and
Cigna were possible buyers. Both companies declined to comment
on the report at the time.
Last week, the Journal reported that Cigna had turned down
Anthem after two offers and also said UnitedHealth Group Inc was
interested in buying Aetna.
Aetna itself has for years been speculated to be a buyer for
Cigna, but Wall Street analysts have said one barrier would be
finding a role for the CEO of each company.
Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said she thought the
Anthem-Cigna deal would close and that Aetna had an 80 percent
or more chance of buying Humana. She also wrote in a research
note that she expects UnitedHealth to try to buy Aetna, but that
it could face too many regulatory barriers.
Regulatory issues would likely not be an issue with Anthem
as the buyer and Cigna as a target, Wall Street analysts have
said, while Anthem and Humana is another combination that could
pass regulatory scrutiny.
Swedish wrote in a letter to Cigna's board that Anthem had
proposed that Cordani could be president and chief operating
officer of the new company during a two-year period while
Swedish remained CEO. After that time, Swedish said he would
step down and that the board could appoint a new CEO.
(Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; editing by David
Gregorio and Richard Chang)