UPDATE 1-Cigna rebuffs Anthem's "deeply disappointing" proposal

June 21 Health insurer Cigna Corp
rebuffed Anthem Inc's $47 billion merger proposal on
Sunday, saying it was "deeply disappointed" with Anthem's recent
actions and the offer was not in the best interest of
shareholders.
Anthem's offer for smaller rival Cigna is part of a daisy
chain of potential deals in the health insurance sector. The
biggest players are seeking acquisitions to boost membership in
government-paid healthcare plans and employer-based insurance.
The bigger the insurer, the more negotiating power it has with
prices and improving its doctor networks.
Cigna Chairman Isaiah Harris, Jr. and Chief Executive David
Cordani wrote a letter to Anthem's board outlining reasons why
the company was rejecting Anthem's stock and cash offer. The
list included Anthem's "lack of growth strategies,"
complications related to its membership of Blue Cross Blue
Shield Association and its "massive" data breach in February.
"We have attempted to engage in dialogue so that we can
understand and consider these issues," the letter said.
"Unfortunately, you have continued to avoid addressing these key
concerns and have failed to demonstrate what has changed over
the past few months."
Anthem, the second-largest U.S. health insurer, said in a
statement on Saturday that had made four offers for Cigna in
June.
Cigna's board is also concerned over Anthem's "insistence"
that one person - Joseph Swedish, Anthem's president and CEO -
assume four roles of the combined company: chairman, CEO,
president and head of integration.
"Your proposal raises very serious questions regarding your
views on proper governance, board oversight and risk management
and underestimates the complexity of combining our
organizations."
A representative for Anthem was not immediately available to
comment.
In another strand of the consolidation efforts, Cigna and
Aetna Inc are vying to acquire Humana Inc
according to sources.
Anthem's Swedish published a letter on Saturday that said it
doubted that investors supported Cigna's rejection over
Anthem's refusal to guarantee that the CEO role would go to
Cordani. Cigna, according to Swedish's letter, had also refused
to sign a two-week standstill agreement with Anthem that would
prevent both sides from having other deal talks.
