Anthem confident, but experts see antitrust hurdles to Cigna deal

| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 22
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. health insurer
Anthem Inc on Monday dismissed concerns that buying
smaller competitor Cigna Corp would be considered
anti-competitive, even as antitrust experts said the combination
would earn regulatory scrutiny.
Any merger could require asset sales and would be
complicated by other potential deals in the U.S. healthcare
industry, expected to see rapid consolidation. Insurers have
emerged from years of changes in health insurance under
President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law and are
seeking now to use scale to trim administrative costs and
negotiate lower prices with doctors in their networks.
Anthem, which runs Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14
states, disclosed on Saturday that it had offered to buy Cigna
for $47 billion but said the deal was held up over issues like
the role of Cigna's CEO at the merged company.
Cigna on Sunday confirmed that it had rejected the offer,
but said that it was doing so because of its own concerns about
Anthem's management and that the combination would run afoul of
the rules governing members of the Blue Cross Blue Shield
Association.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is made up of 37
different health plans, of which Anthem is the largest, who work
together to create a national network of health insurance
coverage.
"We believe there is a consensus of where there is overlap
between our companies and that no substantive antitrust or
insurance regulatory issues are present that would prevent
completion of the transaction," Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish said
during a conference call.
Anthem and Cigna overlap in several lines of the insurance
business, including Medicare for older people and the disabled,
as well as insurance for companies and in administering
insurance benefits for large employers who provide health plans.
For instance, according to an analyst report from Wall
Street firm Oppenheimer, the companies may need to address
overlap in the large group insurance market in Indiana, Maine
and New Hampshire, where combined they would have more than 40
percent of the market.
The U.S. Department of Justice will look at how the proposed
combination - with deal values estimated in the tens of billions
of dollars - would increase market share in each county or
region for each type of health insurance plan that the companies
offer, antitrust experts say.
They may need to review a second deal at the same time.
Humana Inc has sought to sell itself through an auction
process and both Cigna and Aetna are participating, a
source familiar with the situation previously told Reuters.
"It's a dynamic analysis, right? There's a lot going on
here. There's a lot that can happen and it (the antitrust
review) really is market by market, geography by geography,
product line by product line," said Jonathan Lewis, an antitrust
lawyer at BakerHostetler in Washington DC. Lewis predicted "a
long review process."
Cigna shares were trading up 5.7 percent at $164.18 Monday
while Anthem shares were up 4.3 percent at $172.11.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)