UPDATE 2-Anthem confident, but experts see antitrust hurdles to Cigna deal

By Caroline Humer and Diane Bartz
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. health insurer
Anthem Inc on Monday dismissed concerns that buying
smaller competitor Cigna Corp would be considered
anti-competitive, even as antitrust experts said the combination
would earn regulatory scrutiny.
Any merger could require asset sales and would be
complicated by potential deals among other insurers, which after
years of change due to President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform are now scrambling to tie up.
Insurers are seeking to use scale to trim administrative
costs and negotiate lower prices with doctors, moves they say
will make plans more affordable but which regulators will
closely scrutinize for the opposite effect on consumers.
Besides the possible Anthem deal, Humana Inc is
considering a sale, possibly to Cigna or Aetna Inc, a
source familiar with the situation previously told Reuters. The
Wall Street Journal also reported that UnitedHealth Group Inc
was interested in Aetna.
The U.S. Department of Justice will look at how the proposed
combinations - with deal values estimated in the tens of
billions of dollars - would increase market share in each county
or region for each type of health insurance plan that the
companies offer, antitrust experts say.
If two deals were announced in the insurance industry, that
would likely trigger more scrutiny from antitrust enforcers,
said Barak Richman, who teaches at Duke University School of
Law.
"The economics of the health insurance market makes it a
complicated analysis. These are not doomed transactions,"
Richman said.
The Justice Department has been aggressive, one expert said,
pointing to Comcast's failed bid for Time Warner Cable.
It would likely be concerned if the number of competitors in
the product market of any county dropped to three or fewer, said
Andre Barlow, a Justice Department veteran now at Doyle, Barlow
and Mazard PLLC.
"Any time you're down to two players or less you have a
problem that needs to be resolved," said Barlow. "Three, you may
still have to divest."
The mergers of the No. 2 insurer with the No. 5 insurer, and
the No. 3 with the No. 4 insurer, could spark a change in the
way they review deals, he said.
"There's no guarantee that they would review transactions
within an industry similar to how they've treated them in the
past," Barlow said.
Anthem, which runs Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14
states, disclosed on Saturday that it had offered to buy Cigna
for $47 billion but said the deal was held up over issues like
the role of Cigna's CEO at the merged company.
Cigna on Sunday confirmed rejecting the offer, citing its
own concerns about Anthem's management and saying the
combination would run afoul of the rules governing members of
the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is made up of 37
different health plans, of which Anthem is the largest, who work
together to create a national network of health insurance
coverage.
"We believe there is a consensus of where there is overlap
between our companies and that no substantive antitrust or
insurance regulatory issues are present that would prevent
completion of the transaction," Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish said
Monday.
By most measures, U.S. insurance markets are extremely
concentrated. Using a measure called the Herfindahl-Hirschman
Index, which defines a "highly concentrated" market as over
2,500 points, the U.S. market for small group insurance is 3,841
and 4,038 for large groups, according to the Kaiser Family
Foundation.
Kaiser Family Foundation data of insurers in the large-group
and small-group market show that in no instance is Aetna and
Humana in the top three in any state. Anthem and Cigna overlap
in just one state - New Hampshire, where their combined share
for large groups is 67 percent.
Both Aetna and Humana are in nine states in Medicare
Advantage. Combined, they would have market share of 88 percent
in Kansas, 80 percent in West Virginia, 58 percent in Iowa and
51 percent in Missouri.
Anthem and Cigna are not the top three providers in any
state for Medicare Advantage but do overlap in counties in a
handful of states.
"The insurers don't compete the way they should and premiums
are higher than they should be," said Leemore Dafny, an expert
on the insurance industry at the Kellogg School of Management at
Northwestern University. "If past is prologue, insurance
consolidation is unlikely to lead to lower premiums. In fact the
contrary is true."
Cigna shares rose 4.7 percent to $162.60 while Anthem added
3.6 percent at $171.04.
