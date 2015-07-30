Cigna CEO says has begun talks with regulators about Anthem deal

NEW YORK, July 30 Cigna Corp CEO David
Cordani said on Thursday that the company has begun
conversations with regulators, including state regulators and
antitrust regulators, about its $47 billion agreement to be
purchased by Anthem Inc..
Speaking on CNBC, Cordani said that the company expects a 12
to 18 month regulatory review process.
Antitrust experts have said that regulators are likely to
ask the companies to sell some assets in regional areas where
the two companies have high market share.
Concerns about antitrust review have led to some skepticism
of the deal. Anthem's cash and stock offer is worth $183.40 but
its shares closed on Wednesday at $145.41, about 26 percent
below that level.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)