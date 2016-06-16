CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-California insurance commissioner urges U.S. to block Anthem-Cigna deal

(Corrects 6th paragraph to say that California's health
insurance market collects $122.9 billion, not $259 billion, in
premiums each year.)
June 16 California's insurance commissioner on
Thursday urged the U.S. Department of Justice to block health
insurer Anthem Inc's acquisition of Cigna Corp,
saying he is concerned it will raise premiums in the state.
Dave Jones, who as insurance commissioner in California does
not have authority to approve the deal, said he believes his
recommendation will hold weight with U.S. antitrust regulators
examining the acquisition.
Anthem announced plans to buy Cigna last summer. Recently
Anthem said it believed the Justice Department was examining the
employer-based health insurance market in which the insurer acts
as the health plan administrator.
In California, Anthem and Cigna would control 61 percent of
the administrative services market alone, Jones said during a
call with reporters.
"California has a highly consolidated insurance market
today. This merger with Anthem and Cigna will only make that
situation worse," Jones said. He said there were no divestitures
that could improve the situation.
In a letter to the Justice Department, Jones described
California's $122.9 billion health insurance market as "highly
concentrated," and accused Anthem of "a history of implementing
substantial and unreasonable premium increases in California."
Anthem disagreed with Jones.
"We do not believe that the California Department of
Insurance's opinion is based on the true merits of this
transaction," the company said in a statement. "We are confident
that the highly complementary nature and limited overlap of our
organizations that will benefit the complex and competitive
health insurance markets will be reviewed on the facts by the
DOJ (Justice Department) and appropriate state authorities."
Shares of Cigna rose 1.2 percent on Thursday to $128.12
while Anthem added 1.2 percent to $132.24.
The deal is one of two major mergers being contemplated in
the health insurance market. The other is Aetna's planned $33
billion tie-up with Humana.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Diane Bartz in
Washington; editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)