Antitrust regulators worry about proposed Cigna-Anthem merger -WSJ

June 19 U.S. antitrust regulators are concerned
about health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed acquisition
of Cigna Corp and not sure the companies can offer enough
concessions to maintain competition in the industry, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Both companies have scheduled meetings this week with top
U.S. Department of Justice officials, the Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Some of the sources said the DOJ had not yet made a decision
on whether to sue to block the deal.
Wall Street does not seem convinced the deal will go
through, as evidenced in the wide spread between Anthem's offer
and Cigna's share price. As of the market close on Friday, Cigna
shares traded at a 32.5 percent discount to the offer, which has
an equity value of about $44 billion.
Anthem announced plans to buy Cigna last summer. Also
pending is Aetna Inc's acquisition of Humana Inc
which faces significant antitrust concern as well. That deal is
valued at about $34 billion.
