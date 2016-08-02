Anthem asks for separate, speedy trial in bid to save deal for Cigna

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 2 Health insurer Anthem Inc
, which is fighting the government to save its merger
with rival Cigna Corp, asked a judge on Tuesday to decide
on the deal by the end of the year and to split its case off
from the government's challenge of a second merger of insurance
companies.
The Justice Department filed lawsuits on July 21 asking a
federal court to stop Anthem's deal for Cigna as well as Aetna
Inc's planned acquisition of Humana Inc.
This means that a judge will decide if the deals
can go forward.
Anthem asked on Tuesday for its case to be tried separately
from Aetna's deal for Humana, arguing that while all four
companies are health insurers the Anthem deal is focused on
commercial health insurance while Aetna's merger challenge is
focused on Medicare Advantage.
"There are no material efficiencies to be gained - and
likely only confusion - from conducting the proceedings
jointly," Anthem said in its filing on Tuesday.
The company also asked the court to rule on its merger by
the end of the year in order to have enough time to win
approval from state insurance regulators, several of which
suspended their reviews.
"Anthem believes that the merger must close by April 30,
2017 or Cigna will declare that it is terminating the merger
agreement the next day," Anthem said in its filing.
Deciding the case will be Judge John Bates of the U.S.
District Court for the District of Columbia. Bates was named to
the bench in 2001 by President George W. Bush, and handed the
government a big defeat in a 2004 merger challenge when he
allowed Arch Coal to buy Triton Coal Co.
"He is a very favorable draw for the defendants in this
case," said Stephen Weissman, who was on the team that won the
Arch Coal case. "He's not antagonistic to the government, he's
not. But he scrutinizes. He doesn't defer."
Anthem has argued that its planned $45-billion purchase of
Cigna will give it greater leverage to negotiate better prices
from healthcare providers and pass those savings to consumers,
including those signing up for "Obamacare" plans on public
exchanges.
The Justice Department, for its part, said the
multibillion-dollar deals would reduce competition, raise prices
for consumers and stifle innovation if the number of large,
national insurers fell from five to three.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)