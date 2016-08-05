U.S. challenge to Anthem-Cigna deal to get new judge

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
WASHINGTON Aug 5 The judge assigned to decide whether two major U.S. insurance mergers may go forward ruled on Friday that he will send Anthem's deal to buy Cigna for assignment to a new judge.
Judge John Bates had said in a pre-trial hearing on Thursday that it would be difficult for him to decide both Anthem's case and Aetna Inc's merger with Humana by the end of the year, as both sets of would-be merging companies had urged. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by W Simon)
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.