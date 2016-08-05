版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 22:34 BJT

U.S. challenge to Anthem-Cigna deal to get new judge

WASHINGTON Aug 5 The judge assigned to decide whether two major U.S. insurance mergers may go forward ruled on Friday that he will send Anthem's deal to buy Cigna for assignment to a new judge.

Judge John Bates had said in a pre-trial hearing on Thursday that it would be difficult for him to decide both Anthem's case and Aetna Inc's merger with Humana by the end of the year, as both sets of would-be merging companies had urged. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by W Simon)

