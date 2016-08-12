Trial on Anthem's bid to buy Cigna to begin on Nov. 21 - judge

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Aug 12 The judge overseeing the U.S. Justice Department's bid to stop big health insurer Anthem from merging with competitor Cigna said on Friday that the trial would start on Nov. 21.
In a brief order, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said that the trial would begin on Nov. 21 and would conclude by Dec. 30. Jackson will decide if the two companies will be allowed to merge.
Anthem had sought a ruling by Dec. 31 because the insurer said it needed time to wrap up merger reviews by state insurance commissioners by April 30, the deadline the companies had set to complete the deal. Anthem has said failure to meet the April deadline could prompt Cigna to pull out. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.