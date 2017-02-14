Health insurer Anthem says Cigna cannot terminate merger agreement

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
WASHINGTON Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.
"Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cigna does not have a right to terminate the agreement. Therefore, Cigna's purported termination of the merger agreement is invalid," Anthem said in a statement.
Cigna had said earlier on Tuesday that it would terminate the planned deal after a federal judge ruled on Feb. 8 that the deal was illegal under antitrust law. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)