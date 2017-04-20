Anthem denies report of talks with Justice Dept regarding merger

WASHINGTON, April 20 Health insurer Anthem Inc
denied a report on Thursday that it was in negotiations
with the Justice Department in an effort to save its merger with
smaller rival Cigna Corp.
Cigna shares jumped as much as 2.4 percent early in the
session on a spike in trading volume to hit their highest level
since July 2015. Anthem was last up 1.3 percent to $168.95.
Cigna was up 2.3 percent at $155.50.
The companies are awaiting a decision from a federal appeals
court, which had been asked to rule on whether the Justice
Department could stop the $54 billion merger on antitrust
grounds. The lawsuit was originally brought by the Obama
administration and a federal judge agreed that the deal should
be stopped.
Asked about a report from CTFN, a service specializing in
merger news, that Anthem was in talks with the Justice
Department, spokeswoman Bonnie Jacobs said in an email: "Not
accurate."
The Justice Department declined to comment.
An Anthem purchase of Cigna would create the largest U.S.
health insurer. Rivals Aetna Inc and Humana Inc
had also sought to merge, but that deal collapsed amid
opposition from the federal government and states.
Adding to obstacles facing a deal, Anthem and Cigna, which
have had difficult relations for months, are suing each other.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan
Grebler)