U.S. appeals court blocks Anthem bid to merge with rival Cigna

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court dealt health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with rival Cigna a likely death blow on Friday when it upheld a lower court's decision stopping the deal.
The ruling could spell the end of the proposed $54 billion transaction, a merger that was rejected by the U.S. Justice Department, 11 states, a district court judge and, in the end, by Cigna itself. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director