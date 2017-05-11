UPDATE 1-Delaware judge denies Anthem injunction, effectively ending Cigna merger

(Adds detail on judge's ruling, background on case)
WILMINGTON, Del. May 11 A judge effectively
killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging
with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna
not to terminate the deal.
Judge Travis Laster of Delaware's Court of Chancery denied
Anthem's request for a preliminary injunction but stayed
implementation of his ruling until noon on Monday to give the
insurer time to decide if it will pursue an appeal to the
Delaware Supreme Court.
"I recognize that this ruling will permit Cigna to terminate
the merger and effectively end Anthem's path to closing," he
said in the hearing.
The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states sued last year to
stop the $54 billion merger, which would have created the
largest U.S. health insurer, and won in both district court and
an appeals court.
Anthem had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the federal
antitrust case and requested the preliminary injunction in order
to hold the proposed deal together long enough for the high
court to decide if it would take it.
Neither company immediately responded to a request for
comment.
Barring a successful appeal at the Delaware Supreme Court,
the two sides will likely continue to fight over a $1.85 billion
break-up fee and damages for failing to close the deal.
Laster said that Anthem could seek "potentially massive
damages" for Cigna failing to meet it obligation to help close
the deal. At a hearing on Monday, Anthem presented evidence it
said showed Cigna executives were plotting to get out of the
deal by refusing to help with a plan to win antitrust approval.
Cigna has accused Anthem of breaching the merger agreement
by pursuing a failed strategy to get regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Tom Hals and Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Rigby)