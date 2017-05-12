版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 13日 星期六 00:32 BJT

Anthem tells Cigna the deal is off, refuses to pay break-up fee

NEW YORK May 12 Anthem Inc said on Friday it notified Cigna Corp that the $54 billion merger deal was off after it lost a Delaware business court ruling on Thursday and also said it would not pay Cigna the $1.85 billion merger break-up fee.

Anthem and Cigna have been in legal disputes since the U.S. Justice Department won its case to block the merger of the two health insurers on antitrust grounds. Cigna was suing in Delaware to terminate the merger while Anthem pursued appeals of the antitrust decision.

"Cigna’s repeated willful breaches of the merger agreement and its successful sabotage of the transaction has caused Anthem to suffer massive damages," Anthem said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐