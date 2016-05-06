Cigna says Anthem deal could close in 2017, not 2016-filing

NEW YORK May 6 Health insurer Cigna Corp , which announced plans to be bought by larger Anthem Inc 10 months ago, on Friday said the deal may close in 2017 rather than 2016 due to the complexity of the regulatory process, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The U.S. Department of Justice is currently reviewing the Cigna-Anthem deal, which would create the nation's largest health insurer, offering Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health insurance.

Cigna said it continues to target closing in the second half of 2016 but said in its quarterly financial report with regulators that the closing hinges on regulators' timing and approval.

"In light of the complexity of the regulatory process and the dynamic environment, it is possible that such approvals may not be obtained in 2016," Cigna said.

The previous quarterly filing in February said that the merger was expected to close in the second half of 2016.

A Cigna spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in Cigna, which also reported first quarter earnings on Friday, fell 2 percent to $2.64 in midday trading.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)