Doubts mount over merger of health insurers Anthem, Cigna

May 23 Wall Street expressed growing doubts
about a pending $54 billion merger of U.S. health insurers
Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp on Monday as news of
management squabbles added to concerns over its review by
antitrust regulators.
Cigna shares fell more than 4 percent to $125.77, well below
Anthem's original $188 per share offer of cash and stock
announced last July. Anthem shares were off 1.7 percent at
$133.40.
"The market is telling you that it feels the probability of
the deal is significantly less than 100 percent," Morningstar
analyst Vishnu Lekraj said in a phone interview. He declined to
provide his own probability forecast.
Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte on Monday estimated the
deal had a less than 50 percent change of closing, down from her
previous view of 70 percent. She also lowered her stock price
targets on both companies.
Anthem's bid for Cigna followed close on the heels of Aetna
Inc's proposed $34 billion purchase of Humana Inc. The
two transactions would mark an unprecedented consolidation of
the U.S. health insurance market to three major players from
five.
Anthem and Aetna argue that they need the greater scale to
help curb mounting U.S. healthcare costs, both for hospital
services and pharmaceutical prices. Both deals have faced close
scrutiny from state and federal regulators over concerns that
they may raise insurance costs for customers.
But in recent weeks, healthcare analysts have said they were
more confident that Aetna could win approval for its Humana
deal. They question whether Anthem and Cigna, which both compete
for business from large U.S. employers who provide health
coverage for their workers, would be able to satisfy antitrust
questions.
On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Anthem and
Cigna were arguing behind the scenes over several issues,
including a lawsuit by Anthem against pharmacy benefits manager
Express Scripts Holding Co, and submissions of
information to antitrust regulators reviewing the deals.
"If the two companies are in a state of conflict, it makes
an already challenging transaction very difficult," Gupte said
in a phone interview. But the bigger issue, she said, was that
the companies' Fortune 500 clients might not be on board with
the deal based on feedback from antitrust and policy experts
advising the government.
Lekraj said he believed Anthem and Cigna still felt the need
to get the deal done to maintain profits as the government
worked to trim healthcare costs and lower reimbursement rates.
"The Justice Department will ultimately approve the deal as
long as management teams could get along and keep the deal
intact, and egos don't work their way into the situation," he
said.
Cigna declined to comment. Anthem did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Richard Chang; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Richard Chang)