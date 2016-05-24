UPDATE 2-Anthem CEO expects U.S. regulatory decision in July

(Adds share moves, more details from conference)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK May 24 Anthem Inc Chief
Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Tuesday the health
insurer was pushing for approval from antitrust regulators
reviewing its $51 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and
expects to hear a decision in July.
Anthem's bid for Cigna followed closely after Aetna Inc's
proposed $34 billion purchase of Humana Inc
last July. The two transactions would reduce the U.S. health
insurance market to three major players from five, raising
questions about whether regulators scrutinizing the deals would
approve both.
Swedish said antitrust regulators have asked many questions
about how it and Cigna manage healthcare benefits for large
employers, but that the overall review was moving forward as
expected.
Speaking at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference, Swedish
said Anthem has argued to regulators that the deal will save
consumers money as the combined company would be able to
negotiate better prices for medical services.
Swedish expects the U.S. Department of Justice to make a
determination on the deal in July. He spoke openly about the
process after the Wall Street Journal reported there was heated
correspondence between Anthem and Cigna lawyers working on the
review. The company had previously declined to
comment.
Anthem General Counsel Thomas Zielinski provided further
detail, saying the company is due to meet with the Justice
Department in July, when they expect to learn if the deal will
be rejected, approved, or approved with remediations such as
asset sales.
The company announced plans to buy Cigna nearly a year ago
in a cash and stock deal worth about $54 billion at the time.
Anthem shares fell 1.9 percent, or $2.43, to $130.75 and
Cigna shares were off 54 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $125.61 in
Tuesday trading. Based on those share prices, the deal is worth
$51 billion and values Cigna shares at $170.67.
In particular, investors have focused on doubts that large
national customers support the deal, an issue that has turned
federal antitrust regulators against other acquisitions it has
reviewed this year and last year.
Zielinski said that both Anthem and Cigna had provided
antitrust regulators with 30 to 50 national customers to
contact. National hospitals and doctors groups have spoken out
against the deal, saying it would hurt Americans.
Zielinski also told investors on Tuesday that he was
considering several different ways that he could meet any
conditions regulators might set. He did not provide details on
those alternatives, but said that there were interested buyers
for assets if sales were required.
