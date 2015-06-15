CORRECTED-Cigna rebuffs takeover approach by Anthem - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
(Corrects stock price to $162.16 from $62.16)
June 15 Health insurer Cigna Corp has rebuffed a takeover offer from Anthem Inc, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.
Cigna shares soared 18 percent to a record high of $162.16 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Anthem stock was up 2 percent at $163.98.
Anthem and Cigna were unavailable for a comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC