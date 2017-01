July 9 Health insurers Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp were moving ahead to sign a merger deal as Cigna backed down over governance issues, CNBC tweeted, citing sources.

The tweets also quoted sources as saying that UnitedHealth Group Inc was looking to bid for Cigna.

Cigna shares were up 3 percent at $155.08 in early trading on the Nasdaq. Anthem shares were up marginally at $160.27. UnitedHealth shares were little changed at $119.88. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)