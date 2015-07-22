UPDATE 2-Anthem set to announce deal for Cigna this week -source

(Adds more details from source)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 22 Health insurer Anthem Inc is
close to finalizing negotiations to acquire peer Cigna Inc
and could announce a roughly $48 billion deal as early as
this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Most issues that were preventing a deal, such as price and
the role of Cigna Chief Executive David Cordani, have been
resolved, the person said, without offering details. Anthem has
slightly improved on its previous cash and stock offer of $184
per share, the person added.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Anthem was
nearing an agreement to pay about $187 per share for Cigna.
Anthem and Cigna did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Cigna shares jumped 6.5 percent in after-hours trading to
$161 while Anthem's shares were marginally lower after closing
at $155.10 on Wednesday.
A merger between the two health insurers would follow Aetna
Inc's deal to buy Humana Inc for $37 billion,
part of an industry consolidation following the Supreme Court's
decision to uphold the Obamacare reforms.
Anthem said in June that it had made several offers for
Cigna but a deal had been delayed due in part to differences
over who would lead the company and corporate governance. Cigna
also said it was concerned that other members of the Blue Cross
Blue Shield Association would be an obstacle.
