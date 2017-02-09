U.S. court blocks Anthem-Cigna deal

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale new peaks on retailer results; oil slips
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
Feb 8 A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday ruled against health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, a deal that would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, May 25 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a $5.5 million increase requested for the agency's enforcement budget this year will have a "real impact" in cracking down on unfair trade practices and export security violations.
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc