2017年 2月 9日 星期四

U.S. court blocks Anthem-Cigna deal

Feb 8 A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday ruled against health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, a deal that would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
