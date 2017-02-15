UPDATE 4-Anthem sues Cigna to block termination of merger

(Adds Anthem wins a temporary restraining order holding deal
together)
By Michael Erman
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a
temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp
from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion
merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust
regulators.
Judge Travis Laster of Delaware's Court of Chancery granted
the temporary order, saying it would keep the deal together so
Anthem could appeal its loss against the Justice Department.
The deal would have created the largest U.S. health insurer.
Rivals Aetna Inc and Humana Inc had sought
their own merger, representing an unprecedented consolidation
among U.S. health insurers.
In separate rulings, federal judges struck down both deals
as anticompetitive, at the request of the Justice
Department. Aetna and Humana said on Tuesday they
were ending their deal, but Anthem filed an appeal of its
ruling.
Cigna, however, said on Tuesday it notified Anthem it had
ended the deal and that Anthem was required to pay a $1.85
billion break-up fee under their agreement.
Cigna also filed a lawsuit in Delaware, seeking legal
sanction for its decision to end the deal and $13 billion in
damages.
Anthem responded with its own lawsuit on Wednesday to
request a temporary restraining order that would prevent Cigna
from ending the deal, arguing there is still enough time to
complete the transaction first announced in July 2015.
In the lawsuit, Anthem said "Cigna's lawsuit and purported
termination is the next step in Cigna's campaign to sabotage the
merger and to try to deflect attention from its repeated willful
breaches of the Merger Agreement."
Cigna said on Wednesday that Anthem's allegations were
meritless.
Anthem said it was pursuing an expedited appeal of the court
decision and remained committed to complete the merger either
through a successful appeal or through a settlement with the new
leadership at the Justice Department under the Trump
administration.
Cigna maintained that the effort was doomed. "There is no
viable path to completing this transaction," Cigna said.
Cigna had increased its share repurchase program to $3.7
billion, but said on Tuesday it would limit the share repurchase
amount to $250 million per quarter. Some analysts questioned
whether this signaled a new intent by the insurer to seek an
acquisition.
"We believe this suggests Cigna was looking to deploy the
capital in another way, potentially M&A, but we are hesitant to
suggest another public-public merger offer," Piper Jaffray
analyst Sarah James said in a client note.
