版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 02:03 BJT

Cigna gets government OK to sell Medicare Advantage plans again

NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had suspended enrollment in January 2016 citing "widespread and systemic" failures that prevented patients from accessing medical services. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐